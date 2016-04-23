PARIS France called on the European Union on Saturday to adopt additional sanctions on North Korea after South Korea said the isolated state had launched a ballistic missile from a submarine.

"We call on the international community to adopt a firm and united reaction so that North Korea stops its provocations," a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In particular, France calls on the European Union to unilaterally adopt additional sanctions," he said, adding that if the launch was confirmed, it would be a new violation of U.N. resolutions.

