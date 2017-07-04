The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test. Officials from South Korea, Japan and the United States said the missile landed in the sea in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone after being launched on a high trajectory from near an airfield northwest... REUTERS

The United States has requested a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council on North Korea's latest missile launch, a spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said the meeting of the 15-member council was likely to be scheduled for Wednesday. Pyongyang said on Tuesday it had successfully test-launched a first intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, which analysts said could put all of Alaska in range for the first time.

