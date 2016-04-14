Death toll in Egypt church bombing reaches 21, 50 injured: state television
CAIRO The death toll in a church bombing in the Egyptian Nile Delta city of Tanta has climbed to 21, with 50 more injured, state television said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON The United States is aware of reports that North Korea is preparing intermediate-range missiles and is closely monitoring the Korean Peninsula, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.
"We call again on North Korea to refrain from actions that further raise tensions in the region and focus instead on taking concrete steps towards fulfilling its international commitments and obligations," a State Department representative said.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea has deployed one or two intermediate-range ballistic missiles on the east coast, possibly preparing for launch on or around Friday.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons programme.