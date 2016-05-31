Crackdown on bush refineries unsettles Nigeria's oil heartland
OGONILAND, Nigeria Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
WASHINGTON The U.S. military said on Tuesday it detected what appeared to be a failed North Korean attempt to launch an intermediate-range ballistic missile, and it strongly condemned the test, calling it a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
U.S. Strategic Command said it detected the attempted ballistic missile launch from the eastern port of Wosan at 3:30 p.m. CDT (2030 GMT) on Monday. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, NORAD, determined the launch did not threaten North America, a Strategic Command spokesman said.
"We strongly condemn North Korea's missile test in violation of U.N. Security Council Resolutions, which explicitly prohibit North Korea's use of ballistic missile technology," the Pentagon said in a statement.
"These actions and North Korea's continued pursuit of ballistic missile and nuclear weapons capabilities, pose a significant threat to the United States, our allies and to the stability of the greater Asia-Pacific," the statement said.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
OGONILAND, Nigeria Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
WASHINGTON A watchdog agency at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it is planning to review how President Donald Trump's immigration executive order to temporarily suspend travel from seven majority-Muslim nations was implemented.
PARIS A video showing a reporter being grabbed by security men and hustled away after asking a question of National Front leader Marine Le Pen circulated on the Internet on Thursday amid confusion over the circumstances of the incident.