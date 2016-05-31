Crackdown on bush refineries unsettles Nigeria's oil heartland
OGONILAND, Nigeria Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
WASHINGTON The United States on Tuesday condemned an attempted missile launch by North Korea and urged Pyongyang to refrain from actions that create tensions in northeastern Asia.
"The United States, and the rest of the international community, calls on North Korea to refrain from actions including this failed missile test that further raise tensions in the region and focus instead on taking concrete steps toward fulfilling its international commitments," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.
"The United States strongly condemns North Korea's missile test," he told a news briefing.
The U.S. military's Strategic Command assessed that North Korea attempted to launch an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Monday but that the test was a failure.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
WASHINGTON A watchdog agency at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it is planning to review how President Donald Trump's immigration executive order to temporarily suspend travel from seven majority-Muslim nations was implemented.
BERLIN The inner circle of U.S. President Donald Trump has little knowledge about the European Union and Germany is having to explain how the world's biggest trading bloc does business, the German government's transatlantic coordinator said on Thursday.