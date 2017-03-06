Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed North Korea's missile launches during a phone call on Tuesday, the Jiji and Kyodo news agencies reported on Tuesday.
North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest coast on Monday, angering South Korea and Japan, days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as preparation for war.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's government said on Thursday it would launch her policy programme next week, a sign of confidence she will strike a deal to stay in power after days of political uncertainty since losing her majority.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday.