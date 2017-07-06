LONDON Britain's foreign minister Boris Johnson described North Korea's test launching of nuclear weapons as "reckless" on Thursday, saying it was important that China increases pressure on Pyongyang.

"What the North Koreans are doing is reckless, it's indefensible, it's in defiance of (United Nations) resolutions," Johnson told BBC radio, speaking ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday and Saturday.

"The single most important thing is that the country with the most direct economic relationship with North Korea, that is China, has got to continue to put on the pressure. And in the last six months or so we are seeing some real changes in Beijing's attitude to North Korea and that's got to go further."

The United States said on Wednesday that it was ready to use force if necessary after Pyongyang test-launched a ballistic missile.

