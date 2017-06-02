BRUSSELS China, North Korea's only significant diplomatic ally, is opposed to Pyongyang's missile launches and will support any new United Nations sanctions against the country, China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

"We are firmly committed to the denuclearisaton of the peninsular and opposed to nuclear tests and missile launches by North Korea," he told a news conference following a meeting with European Union leaders.

"China has always vigorously implemented (U.N.) Security Council resolutions. Sanctions lists issued by the Security Council have been strictly complied with by China. Should the Security Council ask for new actions, we will act accordingly."

The United Nations Security Council is considering a U.S. and Chinese proposal to blacklist more North Korean individuals and entities after the country's repeated ballistic missile launches, diplomats said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop)