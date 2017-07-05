Ofgem to probe British Gas switching terms
LONDON Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem has launched an investigation into British Gas' switching terms, it said on Thursday.
BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged North Korea not to violate U.N. Security Council resolutions after the North said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) could carry a large nuclear warhead.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a daily news briefing, also reiterated a call for calm and restraint.
LONDON A cyber attack on email accounts of British lawmakers last month is likely to have been by amateur or private hackers rather than state-sponsored, European government sources said.
BERLIN Volkswagen is recalling 766,000 vehicles of its core passenger car brand worldwide for a software update to their braking control systems, a spokesman said.