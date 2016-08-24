BEIJING North Korea's firing of a submarine-launched missile on Wednesday could be seen as a "tit-for-tat move" in response to recent U.S.-South Korean military drills, China's state-run Xinhua news agency said in an English-language commentary.

"Washington and Seoul are playing a dangerous game. They are holding a wolf by the ears in the hope that their sabre-rattling would deter the DPRK," Xinhua said, referring to North Korea's official name.

