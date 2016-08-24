BEIJING China opposes North Korea's nuclear missile programme as well as any words or deeds that cause tension on the Korean peninsula, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Wednesday.

The comments were carried on the website of China's foreign ministry. They follow North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine earlier on Wednesday that flew about 500 km (310 miles) towards Japan.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)