Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
BEIJING China opposes North Korea's nuclear missile programme as well as any words or deeds that cause tension on the Korean peninsula, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Wednesday.
The comments were carried on the website of China's foreign ministry. They follow North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine earlier on Wednesday that flew about 500 km (310 miles) towards Japan.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
