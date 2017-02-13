A man walks past a TV screen broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL A missile fired by North Korea on Sunday used a "cold eject" launch system, where the missile is initially propelled by compressed gas before its rocket engine ignites, South Korea's military said on Monday.

A South Korean military source told Reuters that North Korea's missile was a new type of solid-fuel intermediate-range missile using submarine-launched ballistic missile technology,

North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile the previous day, claiming further advancement in its missile technology.

