SEOUL A submarine-launched ballistic missile fired by North Korea on Wednesday flew about 500 km (300 miles), South Korea's military said, and South Korean news agency Yonhap said it fell inside Japan's Air Defence Identification Zone.

The missile was fired off the North's east coast into the sea, the South's military said earlier on Wednesday.

