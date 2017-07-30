No point in U.N. Security Council emergency session with no results - U.S. Ambassador to U.N.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - There is no point in having an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council if it produces nothing of consequence, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in a statement on Sunday.

"An additional Security Council resolution that does not significantly increase the international pressure on North Korea is of no value. In fact, it is worse than nothing, because it sends the message to the North Korean dictator that the international community is unwilling to seriously challenge him. China must decide whether it is finally willing to take this vital step," she said in the statement.