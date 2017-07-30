FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 hours
No point in U.N. Security Council emergency session with no results - U.S. Ambassador to U.N.
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Government divided on free movement after Brexit
Government divided on free movement after Brexit
Government divided on free movement after Brexit
Government divided on free movement after Brexit
Government divided on free movement after Brexit
Government divided on free movement after Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 30, 2017 / 8:31 PM / in 10 hours

No point in U.N. Security Council emergency session with no results - U.S. Ambassador to U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addresses the U.N. Security Council as it meets to discuss the recent ballistic missile launch by North Korea at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., July 5, 2017.Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - There is no point in having an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council if it produces nothing of consequence, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in a statement on Sunday.

"An additional Security Council resolution that does not significantly increase the international pressure on North Korea is of no value. In fact, it is worse than nothing, because it sends the message to the North Korean dictator that the international community is unwilling to seriously challenge him. China must decide whether it is finally willing to take this vital step," she said in the statement.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.