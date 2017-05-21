UK's land border with Ireland and EU should be as seamless as possible - May
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that she wanted the border between the United Kingdom and the European Union to be as seamless as possible after Brexit.
SEOUL The ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday reached an altitude of about 560 kilometres (348 miles), a South Korean military official said.
The missile resembled North Korea's Pukguksong-2 type, an upgraded, extended-range version of its submarine-launched ballistic missile, the official said by telephone.
South Korea's foreign ministry condemned the launch saying in a separate statement that the missile launch was "reckless and irresponsible", dashing the new South Korean government's hopes for peace.
New South Korean liberal President Moon Jae-in took office on May 10 pledging a more moderate approach to the North.
(This version of the story was corrected to remove reference to liquid fuel in paragraph 2)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim)
LONDON The death toll from a fire that ravaged a London tower block last week has risen to 79, police said on Monday, as the government tried to show it was improving its handling of a tragedy that has angered the public.
BEIRUT Russia, Iran and the United States are drawing new red lines for each other in Syria, with Moscow warning Washington on Monday it would treat any U.S.-led coalition planes in its area of operations as potential targets after the U.S. air force downed a Syrian jet.