Attack at mosque in Afghan capital Kabul - Interior Ministry
KABUL A mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul was targeted late on Thursday in what the Interior Ministry called a "terrorist attack".
TOKYO North Korea's latest missile launch on Wednesday was "extremely problematic", and Japan had lodged a strong protest over its nuclear-armed neighbour, Japan's top government spokesman said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan absolutely can not tolerate North Korea's repeated provocative actions.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its east coast into the sea off the Peninsula, South Korea's military said, a day ahead of a summit between U.S. and Chinese leaders who are set to discuss Pyongyang's arms programme. [nL3N1HC3PN]
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to eradicate spiralling poverty and ensure people were properly housed and paid, in a marathon TV appearance on Thursday that looked like a pitch to voters ahead of a presidential election next year.
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces said they were about to complete the encirclement of Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, after taking control of a neighbouring district on Thursday.