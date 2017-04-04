TOKYO North Korea's latest missile launch on Wednesday was "extremely problematic", and Japan had lodged a strong protest over its nuclear-armed neighbour, Japan's top government spokesman said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan absolutely can not tolerate North Korea's repeated provocative actions.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its east coast into the sea off the Peninsula, South Korea's military said, a day ahead of a summit between U.S. and Chinese leaders who are set to discuss Pyongyang's arms programme. [nL3N1HC3PN]

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Lincoln Feast)