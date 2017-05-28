TOKYO Japan has protested against North Korea's latest launch of a missile, which appears to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.

"This ballistic missile launch by North Korea is highly problematic from the perspective of the safety of shipping and air traffic and is a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions," Suga told reporters in televised remarks.

"Japan absolutely cannot tolerate North Korea's repeated provocative actions. We have strongly protested to North Korea and condemn its actions in the strongest terms."

No damage to planes or ships had been detected, Suga said.

(Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Peter Cooney)