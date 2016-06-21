TOKYO A North Korean missile launch on Wednesday violated a United Nations resolution and the Japanese government will strongly protest, Kyodo news agency quoted a Japanese government statement as saying.

Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters after the launch that there had been no effect on Japan's security and that the government would continue to collect and analyse information.

A U.S. official said previously the missile launch appeared to have failed in flight over the Sea of Japan.

