July 29, 2017 / 12:03 AM / in 2 days

North Korea confirms second ICBM test-launch, says 'stern warning' for U.S. - KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Saturday confirmed its second test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, saying the missile was meant as a "stern warning" for the United States, its state news agency said.

The ICBM, which aimed for "maximum distance", flew for 47 minutes and 12 seconds while reaching a maximum altitude of 3,724.9 km, the North said. The missile flew 998 km while successfully reaffirming re-entry capabilities of the rocket, it added.

The test was ordered by the North's leader Kim Jong Un, who was cited as saying the isolated state's weapons programme is an invaluable asset that cannot be taken back or replaced.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by James Dalgleish

