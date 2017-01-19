May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
WASHINGTON The Pentagon said on Thursday that it was ready to deal with provocative acts by North Korea, even during the presidential transition about to take place on Friday, but declined comment about intelligence on a possible future missile test-launch.
Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the United States was seeing activity in North Korea indicating a possible ballistic missile test, including positioning of two mobile missile launchers. Still, the timing of the test and range of the missile remained unclear, the officials said.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart)
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.