Ofgem to probe British Gas switching terms
LONDON Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem has launched an investigation into British Gas' switching terms, it said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON The Pentagon on Wednesday described North Korea's recently launched intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as a new type of missile that "we've not seen before," and condemned the launch as escalatory and destabilising.
Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis told a news briefing that the ICBM was fired from a mobile launcher and confirmed the presence of a re-entry vehicle on top of it.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem has launched an investigation into British Gas' switching terms, it said on Thursday.
LONDON A cyber attack on email accounts of British lawmakers last month is likely to have been by amateur or private hackers rather than state-sponsored, European government sources said.
BERLIN Volkswagen is recalling 766,000 vehicles of its core passenger car brand worldwide for a software update to their braking control systems, a spokesman said.