South Korean President Moon Jae-in presides over National Security Council at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, May 14, 2017. Baek Seung-ryol/Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday there was a high possibility of conflict with North Korea, whose nuclear and missile capabilities seem to have advanced rapidly recently, South Korea's Edaily reported.

"The reality is that there is a high possibility of a military conflict at the NLL (Northern Limit Line) and military demarcation line," Moon was cited as saying.

