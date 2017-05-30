FILE PHOTO: Newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in takes an oath during his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

SEOUL South Korean President Moon Jae-in has ordered a probe into the introduction of four THAAD anti-missile launchers in addition to two deployed by the U.S. military before his election, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Moon was "shocked" to hear that the four additional THAAD launchers, deployed to counter the North Korean missile threat, were brought in without being reported to the new government or to the public, presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan told a media briefing.

The deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system by the U.S. military, agreed by the government of Moon's predecessor, was a controversial issue in the May 10 presidential election and has infuriated China, North Korea's lone major ally.

