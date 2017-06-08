A South Korean soldier walks past a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be several land-to-ship missiles off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL North Korea likely aimed to show off its ability to precisely target a large enemy warship with its launch on Thursday of what appeared to be several land-to-ship missiles, South Korea's military said on Thursday.

By testing different types of missiles, the North may be trying to gain the upper hand in relations with South Korea and the United States, a spokesman for the South Korean military told a briefing.

(Reporting by Christine Kim and Soyoung Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)