Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
SEOUL North Korea likely aimed to show off its ability to precisely target a large enemy warship with its launch on Thursday of what appeared to be several land-to-ship missiles, South Korea's military said on Thursday.
By testing different types of missiles, the North may be trying to gain the upper hand in relations with South Korea and the United States, a spokesman for the South Korean military told a briefing.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.