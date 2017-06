People watch a television broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL North Korea's recent string of missile launches is seen as an attempt to apply pressure on South Korea to change policy, a military spokesman said on Monday after Pyongyang fired a short-range ballistic missile.

The Scud-class missile fired by North Korea reached an altitude of 120 km (75 miles), the military spokesman told a briefing. He said South Korea's military was analysing how many missiles were fired, indicating that more than one may have been launched.

(Reporting by Christine Kim and Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)