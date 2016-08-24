Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
SEOUL The North Korean submarine-launched ballistic missile fired on Wednesday flew at a high trajectory and has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) at a normal angle, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said, without citing a source.
The missile travelled about 500 km, South Korean officials said.
The Yonhap report also said North Korea used solid fuel and succeeded in separating first and second stages of the rocket.
South Korea's Defence Ministry was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.