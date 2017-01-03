May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
BEIJING China's hard work in trying to ensure the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula is obvious to all, China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Beijing was not helping to control North Korea.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a regular press briefing, also urged the United States to recognise the sensitivity of the Taiwan issue after Trump left open the possibility of meeting Taiwan's president if she visits the United States after he is sworn in on Jan. 20.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.