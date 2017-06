U.S. President Donald Trump reacts next to Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni during a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. Picture taken May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

People watch a television broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said North Korea showed disrespect to its major ally China after it fired a short-range ballistic missile on Monday that landed in the sea off its east coast.

"North Korea has shown great disrespect for their neighbour, China, by shooting off yet another ballistic missile ... but China is trying hard!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)