North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the intermediate-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2's launch test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 22, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

GENEVA U.S. envoy Robert Wood told a U.N. forum on Tuesday that the world was united against North Korea's "nuclear sabre-rattling".

"North Korea is a pariah and it is an outlier. As long as it continues its defiance, its isolation will only deepen," Wood, the U.S. ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament, the main U.N. disarmament forum, said.

"Pyongyang must also note that it will never be recognised as a nuclear weapons state," he said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)