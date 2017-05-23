Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
GENEVA U.S. envoy Robert Wood told a U.N. forum on Tuesday that the world was united against North Korea's "nuclear sabre-rattling".
"North Korea is a pariah and it is an outlier. As long as it continues its defiance, its isolation will only deepen," Wood, the U.S. ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament, the main U.N. disarmament forum, said.
"Pyongyang must also note that it will never be recognised as a nuclear weapons state," he said.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.