GENEVA The United States called on Tuesday for collective action to hold North Korea "accountable" for its nuclear and ballistic missile tests that it said defied international law.

U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood, speaking to the Conference on Disarmament after the new envoy from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said its weekend missile test was in self-defence, said: "All efforts to advance North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities must cease.

"If ever there were a situation that called for international collective action to ensure our mutual security, it is this," Wood said.

