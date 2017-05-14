U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addresses the 15th Plenary Assembly of the World Jewish Congress in New York City, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Sunday that North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch stemmed from its leader Kim Jong Un's "state of paranoia" following South Korea's recent election.

The United States will continue to "tighten the screws" on North Korea with international pressure and possible new sanctions, Haley said on ABC's "This Week."

The launch was "getting close to home" for Russia, Haley said, adding that it was not a way for Kim Jong Un to earn a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)