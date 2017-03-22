WASHINGTON The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of it's launch, a military spokesman said on Tuesday.

"U.S. Pacific Command detected what we assess was a failed North Korean missile launch attempt... in the vicinity of Kalma," Commander Dave Benham, a spokesman for U.S. Pacific Command, said in a statement.

" A missile appears to have exploded within seconds of launch," Benham said, adding that work was being carried out on a more detailed assessment.

