The White House is pictured shortly after sunrise in Washington, August 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.

"We are aware that North Korea launched an MRBM. This system, last tested in February, has a shorter range than the missiles launched in North Korea's three most recent tests," a White House official said.

U.S. President Donald Trump is travelling in Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Potter)