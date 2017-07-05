ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House said on Wednesday it was exploring its options to respond to North Korea's test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"I think we've been pretty consistent that we're never going to broadcast any next steps. We're exploring those options," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Air Force One as President Donald Trump flew to Poland.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Beech)