A ballistic rocket is test-fired through a precision control guidance system in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 30, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

TOKYO China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, on Tuesday said his country insisted on a peaceful resolution in the wake of a series of North Korean missile tests.

"China's stance (on North Korea) is clear and has been consistent," Yang, China's state councillor, said at the start of a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

"We insist on a political resolution through peaceful means."

