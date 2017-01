TOKYO Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that a suspected nuclear test by North Korea could not be tolerated and that Japan would protest strongly to Pyongyang if confirmed.

A seismic tremor was recorded in an area around North Korea's known nuclear site on Friday, and was suspected to be the fifth nuclear test by the isolated nation.

