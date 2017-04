SEOUL U.S. forces in South Korea were put on their highest level of alert on Monday in case of any provocation from North Korea, following North Korea's nuclear test last week

Curtis Scaparrotti, Commander, U.N. Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea (USFK), made the order during a visit to the Osan Air Base, operated jointly by the United States and South Korea, a USFK official said.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)