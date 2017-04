BEIJING British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday a test of a hydrogen nuclear bomb by North Korea would be a "provocation which I condemn without reservation" and a "grave breach" of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Hammond tweeted the statement during his two-day trip to Beijing: "If North Korean H-bomb test reports are true, it is a grave breach of #UNSC resolutions and a provocation which I condemn without reservation."

(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel)