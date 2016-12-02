Kim Jong Un addresses commanding officers of the combined units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this photo released April 2, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

TOKYO Japan will impose additional sanctions on North Korea following the country's fifth nuclear test in September and consider further measures depending on Pyongyang's moves, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

Japan will expand a list of people prohibited from reentering Japan after visiting North Korea, while also banning all ships that have called at ports in North Korea, Suga told a news conference.

Tokyo will also freeze the assets of more groups and individuals connected to North Korea's nuclear and missiles development, he said.

Japan's decision came after the U.N. Security Council imposed new sanctions on North Korea this week aimed at cutting its annual export revenue by a quarter. [nL1N1DV0WP]

