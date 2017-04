South Korean mobile artillery vehicles are seen at a training field near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea raised its military alert to the highest level at locations along the border where loudspeakers will resume propaganda broadcasts into North Korea on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

South Korea's presidential office said the broadcasts will resume because North Korea violated an August agreement to ease tension by conducting its fourth nuclear test on Wednesday.

The propaganda broadcasts have in the past angered the North, prompting an exchange of artillery fire across the rivals' border in August.

