North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un holds up his ballot during the fifth session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang April 13, 2012, in this file picture released by the North's KCNA on April 14, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA/Files

WASHINGTON U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-koo discussed on Wednesday the "recent apparent" nuclear test by North Korea and agreed it would be "an unacceptable and irresponsible provocation," the Pentagon said.

North Korea said it successfully tested a miniaturised hydrogen nuclear bomb on Wednesday, prompting scepticism among experts and officials who doubt Pyongyang has achieved such a major advance in its strike capability.

"Carter and Han agreed that North Korea's provocations should have consequences," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement.

