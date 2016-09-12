SEOUL The U.N. Security Council should adopt a new resolution on North Korea after its fifth nuclear test that closes loopholes left in the last resolution adopted in March, a South Korean foreign ministry official said on Monday.

The resolution should also expand the scope of North Korean entities and individuals targeted, the senior official told a group of reporters on condition of anonymity. He did not elaborate on what loopholes he was referring to.

The Security Council resolution adopted in March following the North's fourth nuclear test in January exempted North Korean exports of coal and some other minerals for "livelihood purposes" from a trade ban, which was seen as a loophole that would be difficult monitor.

