SEOUL South Korea is in talks with the United States to deploy U.S. strategic assets on the Korean peninsula, a South Korean military official said, a day after North Korea said it tested a hydrogen nuclear device.

However, the military official declined to provide further details on what kind of assets are under consideration.

Han Min-koo, the South Korean defence minister, separately told lawmakers that the military was exploring possible options including the resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts along the inter-Korean border. Loudspeaker broadcasts of propaganda ratcheted up tensions between North and South last year.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Michael Perry)