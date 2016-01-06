Ambassador Elbio Rosselli, Permanent Representative of Uruguay and President of the Security Council for the month of January speaks at the U.N. headquarters in New York, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council will begin working immediately on new measures to take in response to North Korea's fourth nuclear test, Uruguay's U.N. Ambassador Elbio Rosselli said on Wednesday.

"The members of the Security Council ... recalled that they have previously expressed their determination to take further significant measures in the event of another DPRK (North Korea) nuclear test," Rosselli, president of the council this month, told reporters.

"In line with this commitment and the gravity of this violation, the members of the Security Council will begin to work immediately on such measures in a new Security Council resolution," he said, noting that the test was "a clear violation of Security Council resolutions."

