GENEVA A U.N. resolution due for debate later on Wednesday will give North Korea a sharp choice between pursuing its own nuclear programmes or re-engaging with the world and looking out for its own people, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken compared efforts to roll back North Korea's nuclear programme to talks on Iran's nuclear ambitions, and said the U.N. resolution would one of the toughest ever, enforcing shipping inspections and prohibiting certain shipments, such as coal and gold exports and aviation fuel imports.

(This version of the story corrects to say North Korea instead of Syria in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay)