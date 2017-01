Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the 71st United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

UNITED NATIONS Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday it was wrong of the United States to use the threat of an attack by North Korea to deploy a THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea.

"It is inadmissible to use this situation as a pretext for massive militarization of northeast Asia and deployment of another position area for U.S. global missile defence there," Lavrov told the United Nations General Assembly.

