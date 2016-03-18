WASHINGTON The White House said on Friday it was aware of reports that North Korea launched a couple of ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan and said the United States was closely monitoring the situation.

At a daily briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said launches using ballistic missile technology would be a "clear violation" of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"North Korea should refrain from actions that further raise tensions in the region and focus instead on taking concrete steps toward fulfilling its international commitments and obligations," Earnest said.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Tim Ahmann)