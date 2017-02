U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda (not in photo) in the East Room of the White House in Washington April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama warned North Korea on Monday that further "provocative acts" would deepen its isolation, amid concern the country will soon conduct a nuclear test, and said that it could no longer get the world to "purchase" it's good behaviour.

Obama told a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda that he could not anticipate what Pyongyang would do in the future, but Noda said separately that he thought there was a great possibly of such a test.

(Reporting By Alister Bull)