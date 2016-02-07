WASHINGTON The United States will work with the United Nations Security Council on "significant measures" to hold North Korea to account for its launching of a rocket, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday.

Calling the launch “a flagrant violation” of UN resolutions on the country’s use of ballistic missile technology, Kerry in a statement reaffirmed the “ironclad” U.S. defence commitments to Japan and South Korea and called the launch a “destabilising and unacceptable challenge” to peace and security.

