A police officer stands guard at the entrance to the headquarters of the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan (Chongryon), after North Korea's long-range rocket launch, in Tokyo, Japan February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday discussed a rocket launch by North Korea in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Russia's foreign ministry said.

The ministry added in a statement on its website that the call had taken place on the initiative of the Japanese side.

Russia stressed the importance of diplomacy in defusing tension in Northeast Asia during the phone call, the statement said.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Potter)